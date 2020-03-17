Global  

Jordanian army says it will deploy around cities ahead of state of emergency

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
The Jordanian army said on Tuesday it will deploy at entrances and exits of main cities in the kingdom in a move officials said was ahead of an imminent announcement of a state of emergency to combat the spread of coronavirus.
