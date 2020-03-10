Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Pfizer > Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech to co-develop potential coronavirus vaccine

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc has signed a deal with Germany's BioNTech SE to co-develop a potential vaccine for the coronavirus using BioNTech's mRNA-based drug development platform, the companies said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Get paid $1,100 to test coronavirus vaccine [Video]

Get paid $1,100 to test coronavirus vaccine

You could get paid $1,100 to test the first potential coronavirus vaccine. The study is based out of a research clinic in Seattle, Washington. Participants must attend all 11 in-person visits over the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

The first human trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine are underway in the US

Human trials to evaluate a possible coronavirus vaccine are underway in the United States.
SBS

Coronavirus: German, US companies sign deal to develop vaccine

Germany's BioNTech is to use its drug development platform alongside Pfizer to find a vaccine for COVID-19. It comes after Donald Trump reportedly tried to...
Deutsche Welle

You Might Like


Tweets about this

CarolinaCamOr

Carolina RT @dw_europe: US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech will immediately start work together on a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the com… 50 minutes ago

sak386

Sakhawat Hussain, MD RT @megtirrell: Pfizer partners with BioNTech to develop potential mRNA-based #COVID19 vaccine, goal to start human clinical trials by end… 52 minutes ago

twright55

Tatiana Wright RT @BioNTech_Group: Today, we announced that we have agreed to a letter of intent regarding the co-development & distribution (excl. China)… 1 hour ago

hanvdtechnik

Han.vdtechnik RT @dwnews: US drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech will immediately start work together on a potential vaccine for COVID-19. https://… 1 hour ago

AlertTrade

Trade Alerts, Trade Ideas and Crypto 📈 RT @Street_Insider: BioNTech SE $BNTX Surges 50%+ on Co-Development Deal with Pfizer $PFE for COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/gDFMk2EDvZ 1 hour ago

Street_Insider

Streetinsider.com BioNTech SE $BNTX Surges 50%+ on Co-Development Deal with Pfizer $PFE for COVID-19 Vaccine https://t.co/gDFMk2EDvZ 1 hour ago

4XSpace

Pablo Montesinos RT @LiveSquawk: Pfizer And Biontech To Co-Develop Potential Covid-19 Vaccine -Will Jointly Develop Biontech’s MRNA-Based Vaccine Candidate… 1 hour ago

stlnewsonline

STL.News Pfizer, BioNTech to Co-Develop Potential COVID-19 Vaccine – Companies will jointly develop BioNTech’s mRNA-based va… https://t.co/rVLIOG8utU 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.