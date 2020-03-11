Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Saint Patrick's Day > No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick's Day

No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick's Day

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Orla Sweeney, manager of Connolly's Irish pub in New York City, expected St. Patrick's Day to once again be one of her bar's most profitable days of the year.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day

Irish mountains lit up to mark St Patrick's Day 01:27

 In celebration of St Patrick's Day the Connemara Mountains on the west coast of Ireland are transformed by Finnish artist Kari Kola into the 'world's largest outdoor light artwork' called Savage Beauty. The artwork was due to be open to the public, but this has been cancelled due to coronavirus...

Recent related videos from verified sources

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread [Video]

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread

A sign announcing the cancellation of a St Patrick's Day parade in Athy, Co Kildare, due to coronavirus, and Dublin's Temple Bar is effectively deserted after pubs were urged to close because of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:37Published
Restaurants, Bars Set For COVID-19 Closures [Video]

Restaurants, Bars Set For COVID-19 Closures

Jeff Wagner visits O'Donovan's Pub in downtown Minneapolis, which is closing on its most crucial day of the year: St. Patrick's Day (2:48). WCCO 4 News At 10 – March 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Last orders... Ireland closes all pubs on eve of St Patrick's Day

The Irish government on Sunday said all bars in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of...
Reuters Also reported by •MediaiteBelfast TelegraphThe AgeDelawareonline

Several St. Patrick’s Day events still have the green light: a pub crawl in Seattle and fun run in Tacoma

Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraphcbs4.combizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

shirlgirl11

Cheryl Van Allen Happy St. Patrick's Day! Parades may be cancelled, bars may be closed, but there's still coffee and let's hope, a… https://t.co/zJMcrHZ66D 9 minutes ago

pjhuffstutter

PJ Huffstutter While it might be St. Patrick's Day, it's also the day that thousands of Irish pubs in the U.S. are forced to close… https://t.co/rexn3Iscjb 13 minutes ago

MariaCaspani85

Maria Caspani No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses... https://t.co/1a2iUNPJRD 24 minutes ago

SunderlandMAPD

Sunderland MA PD Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! With the state of emergency in place all bars are closed & we are all practicing… https://t.co/LFVOEw1Eer 26 minutes ago

SomeBeardy2Love

Johnny Donadio 🎮 ❤️ It’s St. Patrick’s Day, all the parades are cancelled and all the bars are closed. Talk about luck of the Irish. #HappyStPatricksDay 56 minutes ago

HattieinDC

joannehatfield DMV emission inspection station at Half Street is closed 3/17 - 3/31. Oh, the luck of the Irish because I don’t thi… https://t.co/ibfO8cvKEI 1 hour ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick's Day https://t.co/5K5RDYP3Kt… https://t.co/BsoUMnPFRP 1 hour ago

aperture_hub

aperture Hub With all pubs, bars and venues closed on this sunny #StPatricksDay It must be #Podcast time. Wishing all of our f… https://t.co/fcR9omP6rp 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.