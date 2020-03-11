No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses on St. Patrick's Day

In celebration of St Patrick's Day the Connemara Mountains on the west coast of Ireland are transformed by Finnish artist Kari Kola into the 'world's largest outdoor light artwork' called Savage Beauty. The artwork was due to be open to the public, but this has been cancelled due to coronavirus...
The Irish government on Sunday said all bars in the country should close until at least the end of the month to curb the spread of coronavirus after videos of... Reuters Also reported by •Mediaite •Belfast Telegraph •The Age •Delawareonline
Editor’s note: Given current concerns over the novel coronavirus, it would be a good idea to check your event’s website to make sure it is not canceled or... Seattle Times Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •cbs4.com •bizjournals
Cheryl Van Allen Happy St. Patrick's Day! Parades may be cancelled, bars may be closed, but there's still coffee and let's hope, a… https://t.co/zJMcrHZ66D 9 minutes ago
PJ Huffstutter While it might be St. Patrick's Day, it's also the day that thousands of Irish pubs in the U.S. are forced to close… https://t.co/rexn3Iscjb 13 minutes ago
Maria Caspani No luck for the Irish as closed U.S. pubs face coronavirus losses... https://t.co/1a2iUNPJRD 24 minutes ago
Sunderland MA PD Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! With the state of emergency in place all bars are closed & we are all practicing… https://t.co/LFVOEw1Eer 26 minutes ago