Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > World Health Organization > WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A World Health Organization official said on Tuesday that two staff members have been confirmed to be infected with coronavirus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus is canceling my livelihood: Wedding organizers try to stay positive

Coronavirus is canceling my livelihood: Wedding organizers try to stay positive 02:13

 In a matter of days, the novel coronavirus has upended life as we once knew it, and those who work in the events and weddings space are also feeling the pinch.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Eighteen injured after bomb explodes in southern Thailand outside coronavirus meeting [Video]

Eighteen injured after bomb explodes in southern Thailand outside coronavirus meeting

Eighteen people were injured after two bombs exploded outside an emergency coronavirus convention in southern Thailand this morning (March 17). Government officials were holding a meeting in Yala..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:46Published
'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions [Video]

'Chasing a ghost': Colorado governor says testing for coronavirus days behind spread, announces new restrictions

Colorado is “chasing a ghost” when it comes to the testing of possible novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the state, with many people not displaying symptoms of the virus until 3-5 days after..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff

The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with Covid-19.
Khaleej Times Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersallAfrica.comAppleInsiderMid-Day

Coronavirus Rundown: Georgia's presumptive cases jump, Delta suspends Atlanta to Rome flights

Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the state's case load is believed to have increased by more than...
bizjournals

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff https://t.co/XXMYlf8pZ0 2 minutes ago

Nepal_News_En

Nepal News English MyRepublica: WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff - https://t.co/yhIrMYQliE 9 minutes ago

RepublicaNepal

myRepública “The staff had left the office and then at home showed symptoms and were confirmed with COVID-19,” WHO spokesman Ch… https://t.co/GQ6yEMKUKt 11 minutes ago

dawn_com

Dawn.com UN confirms 10 coronavirus cases among German refugees Follow our live updates on #coronavirus here: https://t.co/vY4fVgAjuk 11 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen WHO Confirms Two Coronavirus Cases Among Its Staff - https://t.co/fTQCy4bmVl 15 minutes ago

FlfoLinda

BSMG and FLFO WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff https://t.co/Rarg3ga2K6 https://t.co/DKma992n2A 19 minutes ago

FreddieBass20

Freddie Bass Article WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff is now on the https://t.co/YWWIMZNVzF 27 minutes ago

ProphDaily

Prophecy Daily WHO confirms two coronavirus cases among its staff - Reuters https://t.co/yR0h3uNsOf 31 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.