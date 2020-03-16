Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Opinion: Bill O'Brien's GM credibility was already shaky, but DeAndre Hopkins trade was Texans coach's worst move yet

Opinion: Bill O'Brien's GM credibility was already shaky, but DeAndre Hopkins trade was Texans coach's worst move yet

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Bill O'Brien has faced criticism for several unpopular moves, but trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals could be a flash point for the Texans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

David Johnson trade grades: Houston Texans slammed for DeAndre Hopkins deal with Cardinals

The Texans and coach Bill O'Brien continue to get slammed for the trade that brought David Johnson to Hosuton.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

DeAndre Hopkins trade grades: Arizona Cardinals praised for David Johnson deal with Texans

The Arizona Cardinals, and general manager Steve Keim continue to be praised for the DeAndre Hopkins trade withe the Houston Texans.  
azcentral.com Also reported by •USATODAY.comSeattle Times

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.