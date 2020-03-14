Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak
|
|
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19, sources tell CBC Toronto.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Recent related videos from verified sources
Giant Eagle Adjust Hours
With a state of emergency declaration in place, Giant Eagle has adjusted its hours.
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:24Published
Recent related news from verified sources
Tweets about this