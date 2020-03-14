Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19, sources tell CBC Toronto.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Published < > Embed
News video: Cracking down on price gouging during COVID-19 outbreak

Cracking down on price gouging during COVID-19 outbreak 01:50

 When Governor Lee declared a state of emergency amid the spread of COVID-19, it triggered the state's anti-price gouging law.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

All Fine Wine And Good Spirits Stores To Close Statewide [Video]

All Fine Wine And Good Spirits Stores To Close Statewide

All Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores in the state will close indefinitely in response to the coronavirus outbreak, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:59Published
Giant Eagle Adjust Hours [Video]

Giant Eagle Adjust Hours

With a state of emergency declaration in place, Giant Eagle has adjusted its hours.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:24Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Ford to make announcement at Queen's Park as COVID-19 outbreak continues to worsen

Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at Queen’s Park this morning as the province continues to deal with the fallout from a COVID-19 outbreak that has...
CP24

Ford to announce series of measures to protect workers

Premier Doug Ford will hold a press conference this morning to announce a series of measures intended to “protect Ontario's workers” in the wake of the...
CP24 Also reported by •CTV News

Tweets about this

AM900CHML

900 CHML WATCH LIVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and ministers make an announcement now set for 8:30 a.m. amid the novel coron… https://t.co/gwu6r49bca 6 seconds ago

manjaselva

Manjula Selvarajah Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/frKT8Nsc1x #COVID2019 13 seconds ago

BestDayBlogger

⋆ℳaℛⅈa⋆ RT @robferguson1: BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford will declare a state of emergency. A highly placed source tells the @TorontoStar this… 14 seconds ago

monaqaiser

Mona Qaiser! 🥊 RT @TorontoStar: #BREAKING: Ontario Premier Doug Ford will declare a state of emergency. A highly placed source tells the @TorontoStar this… 15 seconds ago

CKWS_TV

Global Kingston WATCH LIVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford and ministers make an announcement now set for 8:30 a.m. amid the novel coron… https://t.co/LrttG83wKe 15 seconds ago

tejeshwar__

Tejeshwar Sharma RT @mcquillanator: #BREAKING Ontario Premier Doug Ford is about to declare a state of emergency. His press conference has been pushed back… 16 seconds ago

JohnRedins

John Redins RT @ctvottawa: Ontario Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement at 8:30 a.m. regarding the #COVID19 pandemic. Watch LIVE below. #ottnews… 17 seconds ago

ryangerritsen

Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦 RT @CBCNews: Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19,… 28 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.