Niger says army kills 50 Boko Haram extremists after attack Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Niger says its army has killed at least 50 Boko Haram extremists after an attack on a military post. ...... Niger says its army has killed at least 50 Boko Haram extremists after an attack on a military post. ...... 👓 View full article

