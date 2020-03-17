How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 5 days ago )

A recent headline on Micky — an iconoclastic media outlet that focuses on cryptocurrency — read “Crypto Twitterstorm: ‘Creepy sexist trolling’ or just a funny meme?” The article explained, “A post making fun of Blockstream’s Samson Mow has sparked a Twitterstorm over accusations of misogyny. Was it funny or just ‘sexist garbage’?” Also read: Rumors of Bitcoin’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated Is Crypto Sexist? The meme juxtaposed a photo of Mow embracing a Transformers toy box with an image of his romantic partner posing in gym clothes with an over-muscled male. The post was in bad taste, I believe, but it was far more... A recent headline on Micky — an iconoclastic media outlet that focuses on cryptocurrency — read “Crypto Twitterstorm: ‘Creepy sexist trolling’ or just a funny meme?” The article explained, “A post making fun of Blockstream’s Samson Mow has sparked a Twitterstorm over accusations of misogyny. Was it funny or just ‘sexist garbage’?” Also read: Rumors of Bitcoin’s Death Are Greatly Exaggerated Is Crypto Sexist? The meme juxtaposed a photo of Mow embracing a Transformers toy box with an image of his romantic partner posing in gym clothes with an over-muscled male. The post was in bad taste, I believe, but it was far more... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Blockchain Daily Updates How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? https://t.co/QteXimdwye https://t.co/OMnFyZC1Yd via @BTCTN 20 hours ago lorihither RT @BTCTN: How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? https://t.co/2xMndm1WMa https://t.co/ULi8k3t7aS 2 days ago naonao.sakura🌸🌸🌸 RT @TaposKumarBasu: @SergioA60798547 @Hirokilove12287 @marinavibu609g @tadayokun @k53a4UNgbh7R6VQ @shahnaqi84 @RosaTrunk @Silviadomi222g @o… 3 days ago DoodBot How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? https://t.co/gF9rVUnKGb 4 days ago Devcoins How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? https://t.co/ERYbrYBcxP https://t.co/6VlHTeah23 4 days ago Gowtham Prabakaran How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? https://t.co/6gamRhFQXf https://t.co/vIf1tBvXAx 5 days ago Cryptbuzz How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist? - Bitcoin News https://t.co/oME35X0Hce https://t.co/RmtX1iwpv2 5 days ago Idelto "How Many Women Users Before Crypto Is Not Sexist?" A recent headline on Micky — an iconoclastic media outlet that… https://t.co/OC6JTAM6fd 5 days ago