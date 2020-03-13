Global  

More COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in rest of world than in China — WHO

Tuesday, 17 March 2020
More COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in rest of world than in China — WHOGENEVA — There have now been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the rest of the world than in China, the World Health Organisation said Monday. "More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva,...
 Concerned Thais are taking increasingly bizarre steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus - even using toothpicks to press lift buttons. Pictures show that many offices and apartment blocks are leaving cotton buds or toothpicks inside elevators so residents don't have to touch the buttons...

A look at how coronavirus has spread outside China over the past two weeks.

Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada. The company operates 165 cinemas with 1,695 screens nationwide. Reuters reports Cineplex will..

World closes borders, restricts travel to contain coronavirus spread

The World Health Organization (WHO) says Europe has become the pandemic's current epicentre after reporting more cases and deaths than the rest of world...
Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

The continent had now “more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China”, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
