More COVID-19 cases, deaths reported in rest of world than in China — WHO
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () GENEVA — There have now been more COVID-19 cases and deaths in the rest of the world than in China, the World Health Organisation said Monday. "More cases and deaths have now been reported in the rest of the world than in China," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters in Geneva,...
Concerned Thais are taking increasingly bizarre steps to protect themselves from the coronavirus - even using toothpicks to press lift buttons.
Pictures show that many offices and apartment blocks are leaving cotton buds or toothpicks inside elevators so residents don't have to touch the buttons...
Cineplex Inc said on Tuesday they will temporarily close theaters and entertainment venues across Canada.
The company operates 165 cinemas with 1,695 screens nationwide.
Reuters reports Cineplex will..
The continent had now “more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China”, said WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Hindu Also reported by •CTV News •IndiaTimes •WorldNews •Al Jazeera