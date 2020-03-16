Global  

Von der Leyen proposes travel restrictions to EU

WorldNews Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Von der Leyen proposes travel restrictions to EUBRUSSELS, March 16 (Xinhua) -- European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that she had proposed a temporary restriction on...
News video: EU announces repatriation flights for citizens

EU announces repatriation flights for citizens 01:34

 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said the EU's executive arm was organising flights to repatriate more than 100,000 EU citizens struck abroad because of traffic disruption caused by the new coronavirus epidemics. Von der Leyen added that "hundreds of EU citizens" have been...

European Union disapproves of US travel ban [Video]

European Union disapproves of US travel ban

In a joint statement on the US travel ban, EU presidents Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen said they “disapproved” of the decision. They said: “The coronavirus is a global crisis, not..

Von der Leyen vows 'decisive' EU virus action [Video]

Von der Leyen vows 'decisive' EU virus action

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says Europe will act "very decisively and collectively" to contain the spread of the new coronavirus and counter threats to the global economy brought..

