$1.2M sex discrimination suit filed against hospital

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A former pharmacist is suing Central Oregon’s largest health care provider for $1.2 million saying the hospital maintained a hostile work environment that included gender discrimination and sexual harassment. Darcy Martin filed the lawsuit against St. Charles Health System Thursday in Deschutes County Circuit Court, The Bulletin reported. Martin worked for […]
