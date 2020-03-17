Some teams and players may benefit from coronavirus outbreak

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
MADRID (AP) — It wasn’t long ago that José Mourinho lamented Tottenham’s struggles because of a series of injuries to his squad, saying he couldn’t put a team together anymore. In Spain, Barcelona coach Quique Setién had already accepted that his team would play most of the rest of the season without Luis Suárez after […]
News video: The players who may face contract uncertainty if season is extended into summer

The players who may face contract uncertainty if season is extended into summer 00:55

 The delay to the Premier League season caused by the coronavirus outbreak could mean uncertainty for those players out of contract this summer. There will be no games in the top flight until at least April 4 as part of measures to combat the global pandemic. A longer-term stoppage could see the...

