Tom Brady announces he won't re-sign with New England Patriots in historic NFL move

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady's run with the New England Patriots is officially over. The six-time champion and three-time MVP announced he won't re-sign with the team.
News video: Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Announces He Is Leaving New England Patriots 02:27

 Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots.

NFL superstar Tom Brady has announced that after almost 20 years, he is leaving the New England Patriots to enjoy being an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career.

Tom Brady says he is leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady said in on social media Tuesday that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years with the NFL team.
Reuters

Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt post

Tom Brady confirms New England Patriots exit with heartfelt postTom Brady won six Super Bowl rings during a 20 year stint with NFL giants the New England Patriots, as well as claiming a record four Super Bowl MVP awards
Daily Star

