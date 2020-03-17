Six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady leaving Patriots
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Tom Brady is an NFL free agent for the first time in his career. The 42-year-old quarterback with six Super Bowl rings said Tuesday morning that he is leaving the New England Patriots. He officially hits the league’s open market Wednesday, but could reach agreement with another team on Tuesday when players and clubs can […]
