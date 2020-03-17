Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped

Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
A Russian firm accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election said on Tuesday it planned to file a $50 billion lawsuit against the United States after a U.S. federal judge dismissed the criminal case against it.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

US drops case against Russian firm accused of 2016 vote meddling

Company controlled by a confidant of Russian President Putin was accused of pumping disinformation into social media.
Al Jazeera

U.S. prosecutors drop Mueller-era case against Russian firm

A federal judge approved U.S. prosecutors' request on Monday night to dismiss the criminal case against a Russian firm accused of funding a propaganda operation...
Reuters


Tweets about this

ericgarland

Eric Garland hey guys Putin is going to sue us 🤣 https://t.co/ELP8zP6MEv 4 seconds ago

barlaventoexp

barlaventoexp Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling... https://t.co/PTHgO3ntiQ 3 minutes ago

CommanderBliss

Commander Voter RT @ReutersLegal: Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling case dropped https://t.co/usmpU1Mdyn 4 minutes ago

SavageLib1

MAGA: The Great American Castration Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling... https://t.co/hKhhUXYnx5 5 minutes ago

homeboozing

JD RT @StephenGlahn: After US prosecutors, likely after #AGBarr's influence, dropped the criminal prosecution... Russian firm says it will s… 7 minutes ago

wwnrradio

WWNR Radio MOSCOW (Reuters) - A Russian firm accused of meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election said on Tuesday it pla… https://t.co/5rYqairrtF 13 minutes ago

DavisLvsbks

TD Russian firm says it will sue U.S for $50 billion after meddling... https://t.co/tfVJRrX2np 17 minutes ago

perrytheironwo1

RedSavage I wonder how much of that will find it's way into Trump's and Barr's pockets.. Russian firm says it will sue U.S f… https://t.co/PPDKWGCxJD 19 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.