Drew Brees to re-sign with New Orleans Saints on two-year, $50 million contract

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Drew Brees is back for another go with the New Orleans Saints after reaching a two-yera, $50 million contract with the team.
News video: Drew Brees agrees to stay in New Orleans

Drew Brees agrees to stay in New Orleans

 Drew Brees has essentially agreed to finish his career in New Orleans as promised.

