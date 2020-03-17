Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Manchester > Manchester bomber's brother guilty of 22 murders

Manchester bomber's brother guilty of 22 murders

BBC News Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Hashem Abedi is convicted of planning the suicide blast which left hundreds injured in May 2017.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Manchester Arena bomber’s brother found guilty of plot that killed 22

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother found guilty of plot that killed 22 00:36

 The homegrown jihadi brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring hundreds more in the “cruel and cowardly” attack. Hashem Abedi was not present at the conclusion of his seven-week trial as he continued to attempt to evade...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester Arena bombing: A timeline of Salman Abedi's final movements [Video]

Manchester Arena bombing: A timeline of Salman Abedi's final movements

Here is a timeline of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi's final movements on the day he brought murder to the city of his birth as his brother was found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published
Dad of Manchester victim thanks jury for 'correct' verdict [Video]

Dad of Manchester victim thanks jury for 'correct' verdict

Paul Hett. the father of Manchester Arena attack victim Martyn Hett, has thanked members of the jury for their "careful deliberation" in delivering the "correct verdict" in the trial of Hashem..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:15Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hashem Abedi trial: Manchester attacker's brother found guilty of murdering bomb victims

The Manchester bomber's brother has been found guilty of murdering the 22 victims of the blast.
Independent

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother found guilty of plot that killed 22

The homegrown jihadi brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring hundreds more in the “cruel and...
Belfast Telegraph


Tweets about this

Kingpin_47

Kingpin RT @ImtiazMadmood: The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people. Prosecutors said Hash… 6 seconds ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Brother of Manchester Arena bomber found guilty of murder https://t.co/EH7nzmzb5U https://t.co/XBryWvYmfL 55 seconds ago

withsecretink

With Secret Ink Manchester bomber's brother guilty of 22 murders. https://t.co/0jeErYrVOX https://t.co/tBX5JTlIAN 1 minute ago

Brantgilson1

Brant gilson RT @TMZ: Brother of Ariana Grande's Manchester Arena Bomber Guilty of 22 Murders https://t.co/CdpyyVsqUd 1 minute ago

Alswindow20

Alan Pritchard Hashem Abedi: Brother of Manchester Arena bomber guilty of 22 counts of murder https://t.co/OFbwadJJMv. A cell in a… https://t.co/IFjgiNmYSt 2 minutes ago

ImtiazMadmood

Imtiaz Mahmood The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people. Prosecutors said… https://t.co/RTQQF0lmXv 2 minutes ago

1manrevolution

Dave Ebner RT @MrMubinShaikh: GUILTY! The brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people. They "stood sh… 2 minutes ago

purinquichu

Ernesto Jara Zegarra RT @TIME: Brother of Manchester arena bomber found guilty on 22 counts of murder https://t.co/RQo5unPny8 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.