Manchester bomber's brother guilty of 22 murders

3 hours ago Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Manchester Arena bomber's brother found guilty of plot that killed 22 00:36 The homegrown jihadi brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi has been found guilty of murdering 22 people and injuring hundreds more in the "cruel and cowardly" attack. Hashem Abedi was not present at the conclusion of his seven-week trial as he continued to attempt to evade...