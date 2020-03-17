Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Opinion: In ultimate Patriot move, Tom Brady exited New England before it was too late

Opinion: In ultimate Patriot move, Tom Brady exited New England before it was too late

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady leaving New England once seemed like an unthinkable outcome. But the QB took a page from his own coach, Bill Belichick, in leaving town.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots 00:34

 Tom Brady Leaving New England Patriots

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady Is Leaving The New England Patriots [Video]

Tom Brady Is Leaving The New England Patriots

Tom Brady announced on social media Tuesday that he will no longer be a New England Patriot.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:52Published
BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots [Video]

BREAKING: Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots

Without saying where he will go, Tom Brady took to social media to announce that he is leaving the New England Patriots. (Cover photo: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:26Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady: Legendary NFL quarterback announces end of 20-year spell with New England Patriots

Tom Brady has announced he is leaving the New England Patriots. The 42-year-old quarterback, who has spent his entire 20-year NFL career with the Patriots,...
talkSPORT Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesJust JaredFOX SportsBBC Sport

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted ways

Nick Wright: We shouldn’t be surprised Tom Brady, Patriots have parted waysNick Wright explains why we shouldn't be surprised Tom Brady won't be back with the New England Patriots.
FOX Sports

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.