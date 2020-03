Janine Hogendoorn RT @BellshawGeorge: Big news from the French Open. Roland Garros postponed until September 20-October 4. Will clash with the Laver Cup, whi… 31 seconds ago Noah Schwartz RT @nytimes: The French Open will be postponed until September as France grapples with a countrywide lockdown https://t.co/LL710cXqzQ 1 minute ago TV Guide The French Open has been postponed until later this year 🎾 More details and other affected events due to coronavir… https://t.co/UVXg7FlgBl 1 minute ago bokani RT @SkySportsNews: The French Open has been postponed until September due to the coronavirus pandemic, the French Tennis Federation confirm… 2 minutes ago Con Sumo Deporte 🎙💡 French Open postponed until September with tennis' other grand slams in limbo https://t.co/INBUbsZue9 🔙🔎 #Sports… https://t.co/1Kj4vik0wy 2 minutes ago Trending A to Z French Open Postponed Until September Due To Coronavirus Pandemic | Tennis News - https://t.co/RTixg3ijeb 3 minutes ago Awhoa RT @LoopJamaica: French Open postponed until September because of COVID-19 https://t.co/WcQzPfULix https://t.co/MaqE5XXAvh 4 minutes ago Munawwar RT @guardian: French Open tennis postponed until late September due to coronavirus https://t.co/dLKYPVXG9N 4 minutes ago