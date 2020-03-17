Global  

Opinion: Tom Brady's departure means the New England Patriots' dynasty is kaput

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Tom Brady's announcement to leave the New England Patriots the puts onus on coach Bill Belichick to prove himself as a genius all over again.
News video: Jim Cramer on the Markets and the Possibility of a Recession

Jim Cramer on the Markets and the Possibility of a Recession 24:27

 Jim Cramer weighs in on his thoughts around the markets, whether or not we're facing a possible recession and his thoughts about Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots.

WBZ Evening News Update For March 17 [Video]

WBZ Evening News Update For March 17

Coronavirus cases rise to 218 in Mass.; Restaurants struggling as dining rooms close; Tom Brady announces he is leaving the Patriots; Snow early Thursday.

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News [Video]

Tom Brady's Career as a New England Patriot Comes to an End | THR News

NFL analysts suspect the QB will join either the Los Angeles Chargers or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Tom Brady’s Departure From New England Patriots Blows Up Twitter: ‘Worst St. Patricks Day in Boston History’

Tom Brady’s Departure From New England Patriots Blows Up Twitter: ‘Worst St. Patricks Day in Boston History’The Twitterverse was taken aback by *Tom Brady's* announcement that he will be leaving the New England Patriots.
Brady the latest star to leave his longtime home

Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots brings an end to one of the NFL’s most memorable eras. It also means fans should prepare for the sight of...
BarryGeiman

Barry Geiman Opinion: Tom Brady's departure means the New England Patriots' dynasty is kaput Jarrett Bell USA TODAY https://t.co/jBZUHlYLmP 17 minutes ago

PopLunchBox

Paul Mackie This is one opinion I can stand behind, eh ⁦⁦@JWahlboys2⁩ ? Tom Brady's departure means the New England Patriots' d… https://t.co/CVM0izetbw 1 hour ago

edrormba

Eli Dror Opinion: #TomBrady's departure means the New England #Patriots' dynasty is kaput https://t.co/3I5qeWOGsP via @usatoday 7 hours ago

LakersGrrrrl

#Lakers4Life Opinion: Tom Brady's departure means the New England Patriots' dynasty is kaput https://t.co/xP1fEVF8YC https://t.co/Lf3iAUbLQs 10 hours ago

