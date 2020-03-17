Global  

Dear Corona Diary: German patient gives updates on Twitter

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — On the fifth day after she fell ill with COVID-19 respiratory disease, Karoline Preisler could breathe again without wincing through severe pain in her chest. But the 48-year-old from a small town in northeastern Germany was still sick and very weak. She had slept only three hours the night before in a […]
