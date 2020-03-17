Global  

The Rolling Stones postpone tour due to coronavirus

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — The Rolling Stones are postponing its 15-city North American tour because of the growing coronavirus outbreak. The band announced Tuesday that its No Filter Tour, originally expected to kick off in San Diego on May 8, is postponed. The band’s tour was also planned to visit some North American cities they […]
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Rolling Stones Postpone Cotton Bowl Concert, North America Tour Due To COVID-19 Pandemic

Rolling Stones Postpone Cotton Bowl Concert, North America Tour Due To COVID-19 Pandemic 00:20

 The Stones 15-date summer tour was due to begin in San Diego on May 8 and arrive in Dallas on May 29.

