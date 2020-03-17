Police: Man shot by officer had rifle, ignored commands

Global  

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man who was shot and killed by police was armed with a rifle and ignored commands to show his hands and get on the ground when officers entered his home, police said in a statement Tuesday. The Montgomery County Police Department’s statement on an officer’s fatal shooting of […]
 Seven people were shot in an officer involved shooting in the Bolton Hill neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore.

