LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lyle Waggoner, the tall, dark-haired and handsome comic foil on "The Carol Burnett Show" who also played a superhero's partner on "Wonder Woman," died Tuesday. He was 84. Waggoner, who was battling cancer, died peacefully at his Los Angeles-area home, his family said in a statement. His wife, Sharon, was at […]