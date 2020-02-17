Shiny Happy Media 'This is a serious moment in our history': Alberta premier announces state of emergency https://t.co/ngaJe9Togq 6 minutes ago Hamdi Issawi RT @alex_n_boyd: Alberta has just declared a state of emergency, with new restrictions on public gatherings, facilities, restaurants and ba… 19 minutes ago Alex Boyd Alberta has just declared a state of emergency, with new restrictions on public gatherings, facilities, restaurants… https://t.co/f8iOKcMgZD 19 minutes ago Jenny Wood 🇨🇦 RT @Gray_Mackenzie: “This is a serious moment in our history and #COVID19 will test all of us ... we will continue to do everything in our… 31 minutes ago FreeJAC RT @FletcherKent: “This is a serious moment in our history. COVID 19 will test us all.” - Premier Jason Kenney #AbLeg #COVID19 31 minutes ago Mackenzie Gray “This is a serious moment in our history and #COVID19 will test all of us ... we will continue to do everything in… https://t.co/QTlR2BVPJB 41 minutes ago David Boles Kenney also announced cabinet has approved a number of new measures, many of which will be delivered in the near fu… https://t.co/GTKyTp0VvL 42 minutes ago Madeline Smith "This is a serious moment in our history," Kenney says. Adds Alberta is ready for the test COVID-19 will pose. "We'… https://t.co/LIDzndHPol 43 minutes ago