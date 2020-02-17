Global  

'This is a serious moment in our history': Alberta premier announces state of emergency

CBC.ca Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has declared a public health emergency to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
'The situation is very serious': COVID-19 pandemic prompts Alberta to declare a state of public health emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney declared a public state of health emergency on Tuesday in an effort to combat the growing spread of COVID-19.
CTV News

Ontario Premier Doug Ford to declare state of emergency amid COVID-19 outbreak

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to declare a state of emergency in the province as it looks to combat the spread of COVID-19, sources tell CBC Toronto.
CBC.ca


