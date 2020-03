China expels US journalists from the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Journalists from the Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Washington Post have been asked to hand back their credentials. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 week ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published China expels U.S. journalists as spat with U.S. escalates 01:26 China is withdrawing the press credentials of American journalists at three U.S. newspapers, intensifying a bitter fight between the world's top two economies that has widened to include the coronavirus outbreak and media freedoms. Emer McCarthy reports.