Fed's George says standing by to lend in 'this extraordinary time'

Reuters Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Kansas City Federal Reserve President Esther George said on Tuesday that the regional Fed bank continues to carry on with its key functions, and is ready to extend credit when needed through the U.S. central bank's emergency lending window.
