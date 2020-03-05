Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Tom Brady > Patriots’ owner and coach react to Brady’s decision

Patriots’ owner and coach react to Brady’s decision

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Patriots’ owner and coach react to Brady’s decisionFOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady has posted on social media that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. Here’s what Patriots coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft said Tuesday in statement released by the team: “Tom was not just a player who bought into our program. He was one of its original creators. Tom lived and perpetuated our culture. On a daily basis, he was a tone setter and a bar raiser. He won championships in three of his first four years on the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick [Video]

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick

Tom Brady's Future With the Patriots More Uncertain After Call With Bill Belichick A source tells the 'Boston Herald' that Brady and his head coach's conversation "didn't go well." Since teaming up..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published
Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision' [Video]

Drew Brees On Tom Brady's Free Agency: 'It's A Personal Decision'

Veteran quarterback Drew Brees was in Boston on Thursday for a charitable event, and talked with WBZ-TV's Nick Giovanni about Tom Brady's upcoming free agency. While he said that Brady is the face of..

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Reactions to Tom Brady’s farewell from the Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Tom Brady has posted on social media that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bowl titles. Here’s...
Seattle Times

Reactions to Tom Brady's farewell from the Patriots

Reactions from coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft about Tom Brady saying he is leaving the New England Patriots effusively praised the quarterback
FOX Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

kennyChristens8

kenny Christensen RT @NYDailyNews: Owner Bob Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, ex-Jet Darrelle Revis, Patriots' WR Julian Edelman — the Patriots react to Tom Brad… 3 hours ago

NYDailyNews

New York Daily News Owner Bob Kraft, coach Bill Belichick, ex-Jet Darrelle Revis, Patriots' WR Julian Edelman — the Patriots react to T… https://t.co/HEuIYUddEX 5 hours ago

TribSports

Tribune-ReviewSports Tom Brady has posted on social media that he is leaving the New England Patriots after 20 seasons and six Super Bow… https://t.co/oZwTb8eGPk 7 hours ago

RASports

Rep-Am Sports Patriots’ owner and coach react to Brady’s decision https://t.co/u5W9Z8l06K https://t.co/zKHR031AL8 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.