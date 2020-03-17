Jared Leto Hadn't Heard About The Coronavirus But Now He Has
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () Actor Jared Leto has recently discovered the latest news about the coronavirus outbreak, after being isolated during his meditative trip of self-discovery. In a real-life twisted take of Washington Irving's short story, "Rip Van Winkle," Leto has awakened to the latest news of how America has dramatically changed. Celebrities Who Have Tested Positive for CoronavirusRead more In the early Tuesday morning hours, the Suicide Squad...
'Black Widow's release pushed back amid the Coronavirus pandemic, AMC Theatres shuts down cinemas across the US, Stephen Colbert films a surprise late show monologue in his bathtub and Jared Leto just..
