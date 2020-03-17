Global  

Roger Mayweather, boxer and trainer, dies at 58

Seattle Times Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues. “My uncle was one of the most important […]
News video: Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58

Floyd Mayweather's Uncle Roger Mayweather Dies At 58 00:30

 Floyd Mayweather’s uncle and renowned boxing trainer Roger Mayweather has reportedly died.

Recent related news from verified sources

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, dies at 58

Roger Mayweather, uncle and trainer of Floyd Mayweather, has died at the age of 58.
BBC News

Sport24.co.za | Floyd Mayweather's uncle and trainer dies

Roger Mayweather, a two-time world champion turned trainer and uncle of unbeaten boxing great Floyd Mayweather, has died.
News24

