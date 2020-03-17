Roger Mayweather, boxer and trainer, dies at 58

Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Roger Mayweather, a former world champion who also trained his nephew Floyd Mayweather Jr., has died at the age of 58. Floyd Mayweather announced the death in a statement on Tuesday. Roger Mayweather had been ill with diabetes and other long-term health issues. "My uncle was one of the most important


