Lyft looking to add food, medical supplies delivery service

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Lyft is exploring government and health care partnerships to create safer earning opportunities for drivers like food and medical supplies delivery.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published < > Embed
News video: Free meals from Larry Flynt's Hustler Club

Free meals from Larry Flynt's Hustler Club 00:21

 Larry Flynt's Hustler Club is offering free food while supplies last to those who need it. They are offering free delivery for anyone 60 and older and curbside pickup for others.

