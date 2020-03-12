Global  

'It's un-Australian, and it must stop': Scott Morrison tells Australians to cease panic buying

SBS Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Aldi, Coles, IGA and Woolworths are asking customers to be considerate of each other and staff, as Scott Morrison calls on Australians to stop panic buying.
