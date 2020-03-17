Franchise tag on OLB Matthew Judon key move for Ravens Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

BALTIMORE RAVENS (14-3) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Jimmy Smith, DT Michael Pierce, LB Patrick Onwuasor, LB Pernell McPhee, WR Chris Moore, WR Seth Roberts, S Brynden Trawick, S Anthony Levine, DT Domata Peko, DT Justin Ellis, DT Andre Smith, C Hroniss Grasu, DE Jihad Ward. RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: C Matt Skura. NEEDS: Ravens already have […] 👓 View full article

