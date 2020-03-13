Linebacker, DL and WR among Packers’ free agency needs
Tuesday, 17 March 2020 () GREEN BAY PACKERS (14-4) UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: WR Geronimo Allison, OT Bryan Bulaga, S Ibraheim Campbell, RB Tyler Ervin, OLB Kyler Fackrell, LB B.J. Goodson, WR Ryan Grant, TE Marcedes Lewis, LB Blake Martinez, S Will Redmond, OT Jason Spriggs, OT Jared Veldheer, FB Dan Vitale, CB Tramon Williams. RESTRICTED FREE AGENT: FB Malcolm Johnson. […]
NFL League Year Not Delayed Due to Coronavirus The NFL's legal tampering window will begin at noon EST on Monday, and the official start of free agency will start at 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday. The memo..