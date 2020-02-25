Global  

China, US offer to help procure equipment

Bangkok Post Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
China and the United States have offered to help Thailand procure medical supplies and equipment for patients infected with the new coronavirus, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said on Tuesday.
