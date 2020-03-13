Global  

Joe Biden scores decisive victory in Florida primary

FT.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Democratic voters vote in three states despite spread of coronavirus
Election Results Snapshot: Biden Beats Bernie In Florida [Video]

Election Results Snapshot: Biden Beats Bernie In Florida

There were also four mayoral races across South Florida. The winners were: Chris Vincent in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, Glenn Troast in Lighthouse Point, Frank Ortis in Pembroke Pines and Charles Burkett in..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:57Published
Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears [Video]

Floridians choose between Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders amid coronavirus outbreak fears

What might be the final showdown between two different candidates takes place Tuesday during Florida’s presidential primary. Story: http://bit.ly/2QCMSlN

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:29Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Joe Biden scores decisive victories in Florida and Illinois

Result increase pressure on Bernie Sanders to withdraw from Democratic contest
FT.com

Florida could be knockout punch for Sanders’ 2020 campaign

Joe Biden’s advisers are banking on a decisive Florida victory that sends a clear message that he is much better positioned to win the state and deny Trump a...
Haaretz


