Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem. Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related […]
News video: Coronavirus is canceling my livelihood: Wedding organizers try to stay positive

Coronavirus is canceling my livelihood: Wedding organizers try to stay positive 02:13

 In a matter of days, the novel coronavirus has upended life as we once knew it, and those who work in the events and weddings space are also feeling the pinch.

Colorado salon workers seek government help in wake of coronavirus-related closures [Video]

Colorado salon workers seek government help in wake of coronavirus-related closures

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday announced measures to help people whose livelihoods have been affected by the novel coronavirus while asking Coloradans to practice social distancing to mitigate the..

San Diegans return home from Europe amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

San Diegans return home from Europe amid coronavirus concerns

San Diegans return home from Europe amid coronavirus concerns

Facebook acknowledges a bug that blocks coronavirus news

Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related to the virus outbreak being blocked.
Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformation

Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Reddit, and Twitter just said they're working together to fight coronavirus misinformationFacebook, Google, YouTube, Microsoft, LinkedIn, Reddit, and Twitter said they're working with each other and government health agencies to ensure people see...
