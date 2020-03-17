Facebook acknowledges a bug is blocking coronavirus news
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () Facebook says a bug in its anti-spam system is blocking the publication of links to news stories about the coronavirus. Guy Rosen, Facebook’s vice president of integrity, said on Twitter Tuesday that the company is working on fixing the problem. Users are complaining that links to news stories about school closings and other information related […]
