makemineBLUE🌊👋🏾🏄🏾‍♀️🧨 Can you leave home with 'shelter-in-place' order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstan… https://t.co/vltTwNMl3s 8 minutes ago David Bruning Can you leave home with 'shelter-in-place' order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstan… https://t.co/Vu42oTtZ91 43 minutes ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Can you leave home with ‘shelter-in-place’ order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstan… https://t.co/Bl18BNEIQO 1 hour ago Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Can you leave home with ‘shelter-in-place’ order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstances.: The Sa… 1 hour ago CITIZENS for CHANGE™ 🌊 Can you leave home with ‘shelter-in-place’ order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumstan… https://t.co/MpFk2JKGDl 1 hour ago Dan Nowicki "Can you leave home with 'shelter-in-place' order in effect during coronavirus crisis? Yes, under certain circumsta… https://t.co/xn0RiYPYqw 1 hour ago postmateshelpus @JenSiebelNewsom @GavinNewsom Many bosses on our floor are saying we are “all essential” and without your direction… https://t.co/9CpR4brkTJ 1 hour ago Gretchen Reynolds @AbbyWambach It's safe and allowed under the 'shelter-in-place' edict, which says you can leave home "To engage in… https://t.co/c8MpyrKR7q 6 hours ago