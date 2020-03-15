Global  

Nevada governor orders statewide shutdown of hotels, casinos, nonessential businesses

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak has ordered the statewide shutdown of all casinos and other nonessential businesses in Nevada starting noon Wednesday.
News video: Nevada Gov. Sisolak announces 30 day closure of nonessential businesses

Nevada Gov. Sisolak announces 30 day closure of nonessential businesses 18:02

 Nevada Gov. Sisolak announces 30 day closure of nonessential businesses.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vegas casinos, businesses close down amid coronavirus concerns [Video]

Vegas casinos, businesses close down amid coronavirus concerns

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak orders closures of casinos, restaurants.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:49Published
Vegas residents prepare for business closures [Video]

Vegas residents prepare for business closures

Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak announced closures of nonessential businesses amid coronavirus concerns.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:53Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nevada to close casinos, businesses and ban dining out

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Every gaming device in one of the world's gambling meccas must be turned off by Wednesday, Nevada's governor said in announcing a monthlong,...
SeattlePI.com

Hogan shuts down Md. casinos, racetracks to stop coronavirus spread

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan ordered the state's casinos, racetracks and simulcast betting facilities to close indefinitely and issued a warning to bars not to host...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.comDelawareonline

