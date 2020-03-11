Tokyo Olympic gymnastic test canceled; torch arrives Friday
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers on Wednesday said a test event in gymnastics set for April 4-5 has been canceled. Organizers say the Japan Gymnastics Association called off the Artistic Gymnastics All-Around World Cup, which was also being organized by FIG, the world governing body of the sport. Tokyo 2020 officials say they will […]
Olympic Torch Relay Still on Schedule in Japan Despite Coronavirus Concerns The Olympic flame is scheduled to arrive on Friday from Greece. The torch will travel across Japan from March 26 until July 24, the scheduled opening of the Olympics in Tokyo. Organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that...
If the Olympics can't be held in Tokyo this summer due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus, a delay of one or two years would be "feasible," a Tokyo Olympic Committee member told Reuters. Libby..