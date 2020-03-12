Global  

Ottawa Senators reveal 1st positive COVID-19 test among NHL players

Wednesday, 18 March 2020
An Ottawa Senators player has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHLer to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Ottawa Senators confirm first NHL player to test positive for COVID-19

