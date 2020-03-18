Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Alligator Blood tests positive to prohibited substance

Alligator Blood tests positive to prohibited substance

The Age Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Alligator Blood's $2 million Magic Millions Guineas win is up in the air after the star three-year-old returned an irregularity to a prohibited substance.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DamienRactliffe

Damien Ractliffe Alligator Blood's $2 million Magic Millions Guineas win is up in the air after the star three-year-old returned an… https://t.co/LwXVvJNLyE 12 minutes ago

i_horseracing

I Just Want To Watch Horseracing Alligator Blood tests positive for altrenogest, a progesterone. These are sometimes given to male horses (geldings… https://t.co/hf5ONJFAXD 22 minutes ago

OliCelt33

Oliver Enriquez RT @1116sen: Shock news out of the horse racing world. Alligator Blood returns irregularity to banned substance | https://t.co/nq5yH7obfm… 44 minutes ago

1116sen

SEN 1116 Shock news out of the horse racing world. Alligator Blood returns irregularity to banned substance |… https://t.co/6vybgPFUG6 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.