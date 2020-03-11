Coronavirus: Indian Army reports its first positive case
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () In the first case of the coronavirus in the Indian Army, a 34-year-old soldier has tested positive for the infection in Leh, army sources said on Wednesday as the the total number of cases in India rose to 147. The soldier, a resident of Chuhot village in Leh, came in contact with his father, who had returned...
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh attempts to meet rebel MLAs, taken into preventive custody; Health Ministry approves treatment of COVID-19 with HIV drugs; Indian Army reports its first case of COVID-19; Congress seeks discussion on alleged govt surveillance and more news
