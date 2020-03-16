Global  

Joe Biden Declared Winner of the Florida and Illinois Primaries

WorldNews Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
Joe Biden Declared Winner of the Florida and Illinois PrimariesJoe Biden was declared the winner of the primaries in Florida and Illinois on Tuesday, two big prizes on the road to the...
News video: Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears

Four States To Continue Presidential Primaries Despite Coronavirus Fears 00:32

 Democratic presidential primaries in four states will still have voting despite the coronavirus outbreak. State officials said Ohio, Illinois, Florida and Arizona will continue with their primaries. According to Reuters, other states have postponed or are considering delaying future voting. Georgia...

Biden sweeps all three Tuesday primaries [Video]

Biden sweeps all three Tuesday primaries

Joe Biden has moved further ahead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, sweeping all three state primaries on Tuesday. The victories heaped further pressure on his only rival Bernie..

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis [Video]

Poll Reveals Which Candidate Democrats Trust More In A Crisis

New polls reveal most voters in Democratic presidential contests in three states on Tuesday chose Joe Biden over Bernie Sanders. Reuters reports the polls found seven of 10 voters in Florida and six..

4 Takeaways From Tuesday’s Democratic Primaries

Joe Biden swept Arizona, Florida and Illinois on Tuesday and Bernie Sanders continued to lose ground in the Democratic primary’s delegate count.
Biden projected to win Florida and Illinois primaries, with polls set to close soon in Arizona

Joe Biden has decisively won the delegate-rich Florida and Illinois primaries, Fox News projects, further cementing the former vice president as the dominant...
