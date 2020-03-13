China to expel American reporters after US curbs its media

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

China announced that it will revoke the media credentials of all American journalists at three major U.S. news organizations, in effect expelling them from the country, in response to new U.S. restrictions on Chinese state-controlled media. The foreign ministry said early Wednesday that American citizens working for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post with credentials expiring before the end of the year must surrender their press cards within 10 days. It is the latest in a series of tit-for-tat actions by the two...


