Venezuela seeks emergency $5 billion IMF loan to fight virus Tuesday, 17 March 2020

MIAMI (AP) — Venezuela said Tuesday it is seeking an emergency $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, appealing to an institution it has long vilified to cope with the fallout from the new coronavirus on its already collapsed oil economy. The request came in a letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva signed by President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela is believed to be the first country to try to tap the $50 billion in financing the IMF has available to help developing nations deal with the virus, and the appeal underscores the precarious state of the socialist government's finances.

