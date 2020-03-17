Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Venezuela seeks emergency $5 billion IMF loan to fight virus

Venezuela seeks emergency $5 billion IMF loan to fight virus

WorldNews Tuesday, 17 March 2020 ()
Venezuela seeks emergency $5 billion IMF loan to fight virusMIAMI (AP) — Venezuela said Tuesday it is seeking an emergency $5 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, appealing to an institution it has long vilified to cope with the fallout from the new coronavirus on its already collapsed oil economy. The request came in a letter to IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva signed by President Nicolás Maduro. Venezuela is believed to be the first country to try to tap the $50 billion in financing the IMF has available to help developing nations deal with the virus, and the appeal underscores the precarious state of the socialist government's finances. But...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus

Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus 01:08

 Trump Admin Seeking $850 Billion in Emergency Economic Stimulus The administration's sweeping package will reportedly be laid out to Senate Republicans by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin sometime today. Steven Mnuchin, Treasury Sec., via AP The package will provide economic relief for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.