New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion

Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Margaret Sparrow was 21 years old when she drank a concoction to induce an abortion, at a time when the procedure was both illegal and socially unacceptable in New Zealand. Now age 84, Sparrow was delighted Wednesday when lawmakers passed a landmark bill that treats the procedure as a health […] 👓 View full article

