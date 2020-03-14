New Zealand passes landmark law to decriminalize abortion
Wednesday, 18 March 2020 () WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Margaret Sparrow was 21 years old when she drank a concoction to induce an abortion, at a time when the procedure was both illegal and socially unacceptable in New Zealand. Now age 84, Sparrow was delighted Wednesday when lawmakers passed a landmark bill that treats the procedure as a health […]
