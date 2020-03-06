Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > With Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul in form, where will MS Dhoni fit in? Virender Sehwag on wicketkeeper's return to Team India

With Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul in form, where will MS Dhoni fit in? Virender Sehwag on wicketkeeper's return to Team India

DNA Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
While, at one time, India relied heavily on MS Dhoni, however after he took a break from cricket post the 2019 World Cup exit, many players emerged for the spot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

KULDEEP YADAV REVEALS TEAM INDIA MISSES MS DHONI | Oneindia News [Video]

KULDEEP YADAV REVEALS TEAM INDIA MISSES MS DHONI | Oneindia News

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has once again highlighted the position former skipper MS Dhoni has in the Indian set-up. The chinaman feels while KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have been performing well behind..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:22Published

Recent related news from verified sources

'He will be back only if...': BCCI source reveals what MS Dhoni needs to do to get back into India's T20 World Cup squad

Ever since the announcement of central contracts for Team India by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been made, the one thing everyone noticed...
DNA


Tweets about this

krishna__offl

Gang-U Leader RT @Corona_Offl: Virender Sehwag on #MSDhoni: "Where will MS Dhoni fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, es… 1 minute ago

Corona_Offl

I'm a WatchMechanic ™ ⌚ Virender Sehwag on #MSDhoni: "Where will MS Dhoni fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in f… https://t.co/Gk0ohJa1kr 7 minutes ago

Corona_Offl

I'm a WatchMechanic ™ ⌚ RT @dna: With #RishabhPant, #KLRahul in form, where will #MSDhoni fit in? #VirenderSehwag on wicketkeeper's return to Team India https://t… 8 minutes ago

dna

DNA With #RishabhPant, #KLRahul in form, where will #MSDhoni fit in? #VirenderSehwag on wicketkeeper's return to Team I… https://t.co/66VH9hzk5m 27 minutes ago

haroonakrum

Haroon Akram RT @WIONews: Former Indian opener @virendersehwag is of the view that it will be a difficult task for @imVkohli and Co. to fit @msdhoni in… 35 minutes ago

WIONews

WION Former Indian opener @virendersehwag is of the view that it will be a difficult task for @imVkohli and Co. to fit… https://t.co/48IiFxo0Vq 36 minutes ago

pranav9983

Pranav Patel RT @circleofcricket: ”Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performing e… 58 minutes ago

circleofcricket

Circle of Cricket ”Where will he fit in? With the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul already in form, especially the latter performin… https://t.co/ydoUgC5B0A 59 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.