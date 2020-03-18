Imported coronavirus cases in China outpace local infections for fifth day

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
China's imported coronavirus cases outnumbered domestic transmissions for a fifth straight day as infected travellers passed through major transport hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, and the southern cities of Guangzhou and Shenzhen.
News video: China resumes public transportation after months on coronavirus lockdown

China resumes public transportation after months on coronavirus lockdown 01:00

 Slowly but surely, life in China is returning to normal. Here, a local citizen - a mother of one - films a simple bus journey on Tuesday that a few months ago would have seemed unremarkable. Public transport including taxis and buses started to run in the city of Yichang in Hubei Province from...

AZDHS Director: COVID-19 cases will peak in mid-April, hospitals will need nearly double capacity [Video]

AZDHS Director: COVID-19 cases will peak in mid-April, hospitals will need nearly double capacity

ADHS Director Dr. Cara Christ said hospital capacities need to rapidly increase and that we have not yet seen the peak of the virus in either cases or fatalities.

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:40Published
16% of Ohio's coronavirus cases are healthcare employees, officials say [Video]

16% of Ohio's coronavirus cases are healthcare employees, officials say

The Ohio Department of Health announced on Tuesday that 16% of coronavirus cases come from the healthcare sector.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:06Published

No new local COVID-19 cases in China for third day, but imported infections see biggest increase yet

China reported on Saturday no new local cases of COVID-19 for the third day running, but confirmed the highest increase yet in infections from overseas.
SBS

