1 dead, 1 hurt in St Patrick’s Day shooting at Texas pub

Seattle Times Wednesday, 18 March 2020 ()
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in southeast Texas, authorities said. The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly’s Irish Sports Pub in Corpus Christi and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said. When officers arrived, […]
News video: St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread

St Patrick's Day silence in Dublin amid coronavirus spread 00:37

 A sign announcing the cancellation of a St Patrick's Day parade in Athy, Co Kildare, due to coronavirus, and Dublin's Temple Bar is effectively deserted after pubs were urged to close because of the outbreak.

